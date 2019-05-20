COVINGTON — Marlene Mary Lauber, age 82, of Covington, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

She was born May 2, 1937, in Sidney to the late Roy and Irene (Elsass) Wendel.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Lauber; children, Joseph Lauber II of Covington, Jeffrey Lauber, of Covington, Diana Scheib (Robert), of Pleasant Hill, Michelle Murphy (Brian), of Troy, and Lisa Meredith (Michael), of Troy; grandchildren, Erica Lauber Weidle (Justin), Joseph Lauber III, Rachel Lauber, Jacob Lauber, Elizabeth Scheib Taylor (James), Christian Scheib, Michael Scheib (Abbie), Nicole Murphy, Evan Murphy, Lauren Meredith, Sophie Meredith and Claire Meredith; great-grandchildren, Ruby Taylor, Charlie Taylor, Max Weidle and Luke Weidle; brothers, William Wendel, of Covington, and Jimmy Wendel (Jan), of Bradford; brother-in-law, Robert Lauber (Janet), of Tarpon Springs, Florida; as well as dear friend Bea Cook.

She was preceded in death by sister, Ruthie DeMars, and brother, Dick Wendel.

Marlene was a graduate of Holy Angels High School in Sidney. She was co-owner of Lauber's Meat Market and Expressions of the Home, both of Troy. Marlene's passion in life was her family and she loved spending time with them. Her hobbies included gardening, decorating and Bible study.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Covington with the Rev. James Duell officiating. Friends and family may call to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.