UNION – Marsha Lynn Balsbaugh, age 63, of Union, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, West Milton, is handling arrangements.



