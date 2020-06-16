SPRINGFIELD — Marta A. Geer, age 55, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday evening, June 13, 2020.

She was born on June 5, 1965 to the late John and Mary Stayonoff.

Marta will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family. She is one of the kindest souls anyone could meet. Survivors include her loving husband of 29 years, Jerry Geer; brother, Tom; cousin, TK Christiansen; mother-in-law, Lou Geer; brother and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Cindy Geer; nephews, Ian, Ryan and Brandon, and a niece, Sarah.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5-7pm in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, where a sharing of memories will begin at 7:00pm, with live-streaming on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page.

