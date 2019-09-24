PLEASANT HILL — Martha "Marty" Jane (Schlechty) Eisele, a long-time resident of Pleasant Hill, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning.

She was born on November 23rd, 1933, and was adopted by her late parents Gary and Martha Schlechty.

She is survived by her two sons, Gary Eisele and Chris Eisele, her grandchildren David Evans, Dustin Eisele, Hunter Eisele, her brother- in-law Robert Eisele as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Grover "Johnny" Eisele in 2000, her devoted son David Eisele in 1999, and her daughter Deborah Eisele 2012.

Marty was an avid painter and many of her paintings can still be found throughout homes and business in the area. She passed on her passion for art by teaching art classes at the Piqua YMCA for many years.

In her younger years, she volunteered her time as a Cub Scout den mother. Later in life, she was a member of the Troy Senior Citizens Center, where she spent much of her time engrossed in a good card game. Additionally, she was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and previously served as Worthy Matron.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, September 27th, at Jackson-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com.