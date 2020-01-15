CHRISTIANSBURG — Martha Jean Fairchild, age 84 of Christiansburg, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Vancrest of New Carlisle.

She was born in St. Paris, Ohio on November 22, 1935 the daughter of Kenneth W. & Beryl E. (Huddleston) Stradling. She was a 1954 graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School. She enjoyed square dancing, antique cars, collecting and dolls.

She is survived by her sons Tony (Karen) Fairchild of Medway and Tim (Cindy) Fairchild of West Milton; grandchildren Derek (Kaiti) Fairchild of Huber Heights, Danielle (Danny) Coates of Enon, Jamie Shaw of South Charleston and Brad (Mandy) North of Tipp City; great grandchildren Hailey, Owen, Oakley, Oliver, Bo & Rylee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 65 years, James E. Fairchild on July 8, 2019. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Vancrest for their care and concern during this difficult time

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Christiansburg United Methodist Church, corner of Third and Monroe Streets, Christiansburg, Ohio. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 7:00 pm at the church with Pastor John Shelton officiating. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Honey Creek Cemetery, South Elm Tree Road, St. Paris. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to the Christiansburg Fire Company, P.O. Box 300, Christiansburg, Ohio 45389 or to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.