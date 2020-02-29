TIPP CITY — Martha Mary Davidson, 88 of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Martha was born February 28, 1931 to Herbert and Emma (Klahr) Bashore who precede her in death, also preceding her are her beloved husband of 65 years Emerson "Em" Davidson, November 20, 2019 and daughter Lori Myers; siblings Hilda Bechtold, Edward Bashore, Mark Bashore and George Bashore.

Martha leaves to cherish her memory her sons Jeff (Julia Gilbert) Davidson, Robert (Tanya Scronce) Clevenger; grandchildren Henry (Kristi) Dowell, Amanda Dowell, Caleb Myers, Victoria Clevenger; great-grandchildren Trent and Xoa Dowell; niece, Kathy (Bruce) Wennerstrom; siblings Anna Mae (Gene) Fisher, Martin (Christine) Bashore; cousin Alberta McAdams.

Martha enjoyed sewing, needlework, quilting, music, nature, animals and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.

She was an awesome cook, Pennsylvania Dutch style and enjoyed reading, listening to others and puzzles.

Her faith was very important as shown by her dedication to the Church of the Brethren including being a Deacon, and organizing National Older Adult Conferences.

There will be a Celebration of Martha's life at 3:30 pm, Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren, 7240 Peters Road, Tipp City, Ohio 45371 with Pastor Mark Lancaster presiding. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Contributions in memory of Martha may be made to: Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren.

Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.