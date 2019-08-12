PIQUA — Martin L. Black, 87, of Piqua, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. He was born May 3, 1932 in Coldwater to the late Rulie and Myrtle (Tristle) Black. He married Judith Neves who preceded him in death. He married Rose (Jones) Barnes, and she survives.

Other survivors include seven children, Shelia Black of Troy, Vicki (Garry) Wackler , Patty (Doug) James, Teresa Black Staley all of Covington, Scott (Kathy) Black of Piqua, Tina (Rich) Maschino of Bradford, Jeff Ryan of Troy; nine grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Martin L. Black Jr., and several brothers and sisters.

Mr. Black began working for the Piqua Milling Company and then was a Truck Driver for Dinner Bell Foods for thirty-seven years until his retirement which enabled him to continue being a Farmer that he enjoyed all his life. He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War as a Corporal. He was a member of the Covington American Legion Post #80, AmVets Post #66, Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3998. He enjoyed tinkering and working on lawnmowers. He will be remembered as social butterfly, having never known a stranger.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Sheila Shumaker officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the , P. O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or American Diabetes Foundation, 2555 S. Dixie Dr., Suite 112, Dayton, OH 45409. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.