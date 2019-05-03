ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — Martin "Marty" Michael Keller, 59, of St. James City, Pine Island Florida passed away April 27, 2019 after a short but gallant battle with cancer.

Marty is survived by his longtime companion and soul mate, Tamy Snyder and their three dogs.

After crisscrossing paths most of their lives, they finally met on Pine Island and fell in love. In addition to Tamy, Marty is survived by his Mother, Marlene Green of Clarkston, Mi. and two sisters, Theresa Tavolacci (Pat) of Cazenovia, N.Y. and Lynn Hiergeist (Pete) of Algonquin, Il.

A Master Carpenter who lived in the Florida Keys for 22 years, he built his dream home single handedly, from the ground up. His Love of Earth and Nature were always on Marty's mind and he was an advocate for clean water since the 1970s in Michigan. He volunteered for many years on a farm for handicapped children that had many domestic and exotic animals. He was also a volunteer for Bird/Animal Rescue in the Keys and was an active participant of the "Right Thing To Do" club and an honorary "Conch". Marty loved his pets and life on the water. He was recently refitting their 43-foot Schucker Motorsailer, "Soulshine" and was getting ready for some great gunk-holing and sailing south.

Marty and Tamy are owners of There's No Place Like Home Gardening and Landscaping on Pine Island. Marty will be deeply missed.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

