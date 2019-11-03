COVINGTON — Marvin L. Haines, age 84 of Covington, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

Marvin was born in Laura on December 6, 1934 to the (late) Robert & Martha (Lucas) Haines; retired from Copperweld, Piqua with 37 years of service; a member and volunteer at The Valley Church, Piqua; a member of the R.O.M.E.O. Club, Covington; a volunteer with the Airport Aviation Restoration at Grimes Field, Urbana; loved the outdoors; and was an avid hunter.

Preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Maria Darlene Haines; and four sisters, Lois Spencer, Faith Huelskamp, Elizabeth Lee, & Betty Haines.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Darlene R. (McKean) Haines; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve & Laura Haines of Arcanum, Kevin & Sonia Haines of St. Paris; five grandchildren, Brandon Haines, Brian Haines, Kevin S. Haines, Darlene Maria Haines, & Hayley Haines; one great-grandchildren, Masson Haines; brother and sister-in-law, Gary & Joann Haines of Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastor Andy Monnin officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 10:00 AM Tuesday until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.