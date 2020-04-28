PIQUA — Mary Ann McCoy, age 84, of Piqua, passed away at 1:53 PM on Monday April 27, 2020 in her residence.

She was born in Piqua on January 9, 1936 to the late Ralph and Christine M. (DeLaet) Sharp. On October 20, 1956 in Piqua, she married John D. McCoy, Sr.

He preceded her in death on May 22, 2016.

Mary Ann is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Christine and Dean Ward, Lori Ann and Greg Miller and Susan Lyn and William Hughes, all of Piqua; one son: John David, Jr. and Erika McCoy, Piqua; one brother: Fred Sharp, Covina, CA; eight grandchildren: Jessica and Jerry Elliott, Brooks Miller, Matthew and Crystal Ward, Ben Schneider, Michael Ward, Chase Vaughen, Stella McCoy and John D. McCoy III; four great grandchildren: Zach Miller, Kyla Elliott, Courtney Elliott, and Kaley Ward; and one great-great grandchild: Vincent Miller. She was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Sharp.

Mary Ann graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1954. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Piqua. Mary Ann was also a life member of Beta Sigma Phi. Before becoming a homemaker, she worked at the former Wood Shovel & Tool Company, Piqua, OH and Marsh Grocery Store.

Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, and grandma. She loved nothing more than being with her family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday May 1, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.