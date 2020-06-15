Mary Ann Nally, 60, joined her father, Glenn Nally in heaven on June 11, 2020 after a short hospital stay secondary to a traumatic brain injury.

Mary Ann was the beloved daughter of Glenn and Beverly Nally.

Mary Ann graduated from Troy High School. She then obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She was awarded a Graduate tuition fellowship at the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh. She had a long professional career in finance.

Mary Ann was a voracious reader and an avid lover of animals, especially her 2 dogs and 2 Persian cats.

Most of all, Mary Ann was a beloved daughter and sister.

She is preceded in death by her father, Glenn Nally and survived by her mother, Beverly Nally - her brother, Shawn and his wife, Renee - her brother, Kevin and his wife, Nadine - her sister, Kathy and her husband, Matt - her sister, Maureen and her partner, Greg - in addition to 9 nephews and nieces.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy, Ohio with interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Vitas Hospice who took such excellent care of Mary Ann in her last few days.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.