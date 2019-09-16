BRADFORD — Mary B. Jones, age 73 of Bradford, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Mary was born in Champaign County, OH on June 20, 1946 to the (late) Paul & Ida (Apple) Taylor; was a graduate of Northwestern High School; worked as a Nurses Aide in Nursing Homes for many years; worked at Marsh, Troy in the Deli Department; a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bradford; and she was very talented at gardening, crocheting, sewing, and doing puzzles.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry L. Jones in 1984; granddaughter, Courtney Jones in 2017; and siblings, Nancy Stewart, Betty Ricketts, Shirley & Ed Kidder, Bob Taylor, & Elizabeth Taylor.

Mary is survived by her children, Steven & Traci Jones of Ogden, UT and Holly Mowery of Bradford; 10 grandchildren, Abbey Jones, Joseph Jones, Jacob Jones, Joshua Jones, Nickolas Mowery, Noah Mowery, Stacy Jones, Chelsey Jones, Zachary Jones & Tyler Jones; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 11:00 AM Thursday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

