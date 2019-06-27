TROY — Mary Elizabeth (Vance) Swadner, age 88, of Troy, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

She was born October 6, 1930 in Vandalia, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Curtis Vance Sr. and Lyda (Penny) Vance; husband Harold Swadner; brothers Carl Vance, Earl "Bud" Vance, John Vance, Donald Vance, Curtis Vance Jr, and Dean Vance; sisters Pauline (Vance) Barefoot and Dorothy (Vance) Rhoades.

Mary is survived by brother Robert Vance and Victor Vance; sister Patricia (Vance) North; special recognition to nieces Angie (North) Long, and Pam (North) Wiggins and nephew Jerry North and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a past member of Pleasant Hill Church of God.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Curtis Cemetery, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Online memories of Mary may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.