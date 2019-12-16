PIQUA — MARY ELLEN KERR, age 93, of Piqua, OH went home to be with The Lord at 12:37 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH. Mary Ellen was born in Piqua, Ohio on January 6, 1926 to the late William and Reba (Pond) Cantwil, Sr. She married Donald F. Kerr on October 11, 1944 in Piqua, OH. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2011.

Mary Ellen is survived by one daughter: Sheila Kerr-Ralston, Beavercreek, OH; one son: Myron (Mike) E. Kerr, Piqua, OH; one sister: Margaret Jenkins, Troy, OH; two grandchildren: Jason Ralston and Abby Ralston, one great-granddaughter: Karolyn Ralston. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by one grandson: Casey Ralston in which he will be laid to rest with his grandmother. She was also preceded in death by two brothers.

Mary Ellen graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1943. She was a member of Piqua Grace United Methodist Church. Mary Ellen was also a member of the Joyful Noise Sunday School Class, the Block To Books Mothers Club and the Scarlet Hatters. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and bird watching. Mary Ellen especially loved spending time with friends and her family.

A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH with Kirby Warren officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH. 45373.

