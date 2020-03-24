MARYSVILLE — Mary Florence Blue, 98, formerly of Richwood, died Monday morning March 23, 2020 at Brookdale of Marysville.

She was born July 15, 1921 in Marion to the late Adam E. and Lelah A (Harriman) Shuman, she was also preceded in death by her husband, G. Nelson Blue, they were married August 3, 1939 in Greenup, Ky. and he died October 25, 2001. Also preceding her in death was a daughter: Nannette Blue, brothers: Col. Edwin, Max, Mike and Adam Shuman.

Mary Florence was a 1939 graduate of the Richwood High School, she had also been a polio survivor. She was a longtime member of the Richwood First United Methodist Church. Former member of the OCCL, King's Daughters and The Lunch Bunch.

She was a licensed real estate agent and had worked with her husband in establishing the longtime Richwood business, Nelson Blue Realty.

Mary Florence was also an accomplished seamstress and knitter.

Surviving are her children: Sandra (Rev. Jim) Christy of Piqua, Richard (Mary) Blue of Florence, Alabama and Jim (Christine) Blue of Marysville

Grandchildren: Andy Christy, Laina Christy, Brian Blue, Dennis (Carissa) Blue, Tina (Keith) Wardlaw, Ryan Blue, Justin Blue, Michael (Heather) Leffler and Angie (Jim) Franke

Fourteen great grandchildren

One sister: Patricia Shuman Kunkleman of Troy and many extended family

Graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Friday March 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Price Cemetery, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate. Due to current health concerns, private family visiting will be held.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family.

Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church, 18 S. Fulton Street, Richwood, OH 43344

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.