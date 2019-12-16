PIQUA — MARY I. COLLETT-SLAYBAUGH, age 73, of Piqua, passed away on December 12, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Troy, OH. She was born June 25, 1946 in Piqua, OH to the late Donald and Evelyn (Heffelfinger) Collett.

She is survived by two daughters: Lois (Doug) Monnin, Huber Heights, OH, Tammy (Scott) Karnhem, Piqua, OH, one brother: John (Bev) Collett, Piqua, Special Friend & Caretaker, Shirley Lacy, Piqua, OH, four grandchildren: John & Andrea Cantrell, Joshua & Annabell Cantrell, Nicolas Karnhem, Rachel Karnhem; and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by three brothers: Pete Collett, Ed Collett, and Raymond Collett.

Mary graduated from Piqua Central High School and attended nursing school. She loved to play bingo and loved her cats, especially her favorite cat, Bear.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Gilbert Wellbaum officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45356.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.