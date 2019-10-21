PIQUA — Mary Jane Carey, 92, of Piqua, passed away at 11:48 a.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 3, 1927 in Piqua to the late Albert and Genevieve (Francis) Groff.

She married Wallace C. Carey October 16, 1952 in Piqua, he preceded her in death June 30, 2015.

Survivors include a son, Mark (Marsha) Carey of Bradford, two daughters, Vickie (John) Bergman of Russells Point, Patricia (Terry) Latimer of Sidney; seven grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Carey was a 1946 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School and was a wonderful homemaker. She was a devout member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and loved her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356.

