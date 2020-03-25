Troy Daily News

Mary Jane McKenna (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH
45383
(937)-698-4422
TROY — Mary Jane McKenna, age 84, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Koester Pavilion.

She was born June 18, 1935 to the late Harry Patrick McKenna & Genieve Bell (Fulmer) Mathews in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Laverna McKim; second husband Terrance McKenna; daughters Sharie Mundy and Glenda Teach and brother Harry McKenna. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children daughter Mona Paryor of Georgia and son Jamie McKim (Robert Kirkham) of Indianapolis, IN; 11 grandchildren; several great, great great, and great great great grandchildren and brothers George (Rita) McKenna of Tipp City and Eugean (Teresa) Mathews of Kentucky.

A memorial service to honor Mary's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

Online memories of Mary may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
