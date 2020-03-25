TROY — Mary Jane McKenna, age 84, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Koester Pavilion.

She was born June 18, 1935 to the late Harry Patrick McKenna & Genieve Bell (Fulmer) Mathews in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Laverna McKim; second husband Terrance McKenna; daughters Sharie Mundy and Glenda Teach and brother Harry McKenna. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children daughter Mona Paryor of Georgia and son Jamie McKim (Robert Kirkham) of Indianapolis, IN; 11 grandchildren; several great, great great, and great great great grandchildren and brothers George (Rita) McKenna of Tipp City and Eugean (Teresa) Mathews of Kentucky.

A memorial service to honor Mary's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

