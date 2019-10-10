Troy Daily News

Mary Jane Philpot (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Philpot.
Service Information
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH
45383
(937)-698-4422
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Troy Country Club
1830 Peters Rd
Troy, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

TROY — Mary Jane Philpot, age 89, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 7, 1930 to the late Dealtery & Lois George in Dayton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Earnie S. Philpot in 2011. She will be missed and remembered by her loving daughter Ricky (Gary) Lightner of Troy; grandchildren Justin (Sarah) Lightner of Knoxville, TN, Jordan (Kelly) Lightner of Huber Heights, and Jessica Lightner (Melissa Megahee) of Charlotte, NC; 1 great grandchild.

Mary was a member of the Troy Elks Club and worked in sales at the Dayton Builders Supply.

A graveside service will be held at convenience of the family in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Rd, Troy, OH 45373.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 Attn: Office of Development or Operation Underground Railroad, 755 S. Main Street, #194, Cedar City, UT 84720.

Online memories of Mary may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
bullet Elks Lodge
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.