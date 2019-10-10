TROY — Mary Jane Philpot, age 89, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 7, 1930 to the late Dealtery & Lois George in Dayton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Earnie S. Philpot in 2011. She will be missed and remembered by her loving daughter Ricky (Gary) Lightner of Troy; grandchildren Justin (Sarah) Lightner of Knoxville, TN, Jordan (Kelly) Lightner of Huber Heights, and Jessica Lightner (Melissa Megahee) of Charlotte, NC; 1 great grandchild.

Mary was a member of the Troy Elks Club and worked in sales at the Dayton Builders Supply.

A graveside service will be held at convenience of the family in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Rd, Troy, OH 45373.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 Attn: Office of Development or Operation Underground Railroad, 755 S. Main Street, #194, Cedar City, UT 84720.

