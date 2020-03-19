Troy Daily News

Mary Jane Plank (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH
45356
(937)-773-1647
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
310 S. Downing St.
Piqua, OH
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hill Cemetery
Piqua, OH
Obituary
PIQUA — Mary Jane Plank, age 81, of Piqua, OH passed away at 2:30 AM on Monday March 16, 2020 at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Jane was born October 6, 1938 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Edward and Marie (Braun) Murphy.

She married Donald E. Plank October 12, 1957 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2012.

Jane is survived by four daughters: Kathy (Adrian) Debrosse, Piqua,OH, Laurie Plank and Partner Tara Hessert, Centerville, OH, Julie (Tim) Pischulla, Houston, TX, Patti (Eric) Brown, Piqua, OH; one son: Tim Plank, Kansas City, KS; one brother Tom (Martha) Murphy, Piqua, OH; eight grandchildren: Adam Debrosse, Conner & Carly Brown, Gabrielle, Nick & Danielle Pischulla, Jamie Cernich, and Jack Plank; three great-grandchildren: Ethan Tucker, Reagan, and Isaac Debrosse.

Jane was a graduate of Piqua Catholic High School in 1956. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was also a member of the YWCA. Jane was a Banker at 5/3rd Bank until she retired.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 2-5 PM on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
