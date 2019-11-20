TROY — Mary Joann Hufford, age 85, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 12, 1934 in Troy, OH to the late Chester and Nellie (Grant) Wells.

Joann is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Chester (Vickie) Bazzel; Mike (Mary) McDade; Steve (Tammy) Hufford; Scott (Ann) Hufford and Tom (Julie) Hufford; daughter and son-in-law: Cathy (Jerry) Artz; sister: Ruth Shadrix; brother: Bobby Wells; 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her husband: Charles A. Hufford; siblings: George Wells; Tony Wells; and Bess Murphy; daughter-in-law: Vicki Hufford; and one great grandchild: Aireona McDade.

Joann was an avid sports fan and enjoyed fishing and an occasional casino trip. She considered her family her greatest joy.

A private graveside service will be held in Casstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.