ELIDA — Mary K. Lyman, 73 of Elida, formerly of Ft. Wayne, IN, passed away September 30, 2019, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center.

Mary was born September 15, 1946 in Pleasant Hill , OH, to Phillip and Katherine (Smith) Sheridan, who preceded her in death. She married Edwin Lyman who preceded her in death.

Mary was a 1964 graduate of Newton High School. She retired from Ray Wire where she worked as a trucking dispatcher and became the fleet manager. Mary loved going to Marble Lake where she spent most of the summer. She enjoyed fishing and her many friends which she made there; she loved when her family would come up to visit. She was an avid golfer and loved a good cookout. Mary was full of life, she never met a stranger and she will be missed by her friends and family.

Mary is survived by her partner, Larry Studebaker, brothers, Paul Fredrick Michaels and Phillip Sheridan; sister, Phyllis (John) Thompson; brothers-in-law, Jim Lyman and Fred Lyman and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Sheridan.

No services will be held at this time. A private burial will be held at a later date.

