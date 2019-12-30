TROY — Mary M. "Margie" Dickess, age 89, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her residence.

Margie was born on January 9, 1930 in Greenfield, OH to the late William and Melinda (Adkins) Rooks.

Margie is survived by her three children: Toby L. Dickess, Karla S. (William) Peffly, and Leonard Lee (Wanda) Dickess II, all of Troy; grandchildren: Kristin M. (Jeremy) Moser of Troy, Alyssa M. (Kurt) Klawonn of Xenia, William R. (Hillary) Peffly II of Tipp City, Erika L. (Zack) Yingst of Tipp City, and Leah M. (Brian) McCoy of Sidney; great-grandchildren: Ethan Moser, Chloe Peffly, Kaylee Peffly, Anistin Klawonn, Paislee Yingst and Remmington Yingst; sister: Martha Gregg of Troy; and half-sister: Bobbi Petterson of Cortland.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband: Leonard Lee Dickess in 2011; brothers: William and John Rooks; and sister: Billie Tallant.

In her younger years, Margie enjoyed golfing, dancing with her husband and was an avid shopper. She and her husband were owner/operators of Amity Mold Co. and Kare Plastics Co., both of Tipp City. Margie was a member of American Legion Post 43 in Troy.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Rev. Andy Warren officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Friends may call from 5:00–7:00 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

