CINCINNATI — Mary Michaella "Mickey" (Lane) Stafford, age 92, of Cincinnati, OH and formerly of Troy, OH passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Cincinnati.

She was born on April 16, 1927 in Xenia, OH to the late John and Mary (Crawford) Lane.

Mickey is survived by her children: Jane (Adolf) Marko of Cincinnati, and Tom (Tammy) Stafford of Germantown; 6 grandchildren: Kari Ellis, Josh Stafford, Derek Stafford, Andrew Stafford, Brian Stafford, and Lauren Stafford; 7 great grandchildren: Molly Ellis, Katie Ellis, Maggie Ellis, Kylee Ellis, Jameson Stafford, Mack Stafford, and Harrison Stafford; sister: Martha Crouse of Troy; brother Larry Lane of Tampa, FL; and sister-in-law: Bea Stafford of Tampa, FL.

In addition to her parents, Mickey was preceded in death by her husband James O. "Jim" Stafford.

Mickey was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1945. She enjoyed gardening and reading. She was formerly a legal secretary for Charles Littleton in Troy.

Private graveside services will be held.

