TIPP CITY — Mary Sue Helke, age 90 of Tipp City, OH passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at SpringMeade Health Center, Tipp City, OH.

Born July 9, 1929 in Hickory, NC to George C. and Mary {White} Stanley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Howard Helke, and sister, Julia Deal White. Mary is survived by her sons, Mark (Laurie) Helke, Vandalia, OH, Matt (Elizabeth) Helke, Troy, OH and 6 grandchildren, Nikki & Kristi Franz, Julia, Rebecca, Nathan & Sarah Helke.

Mary was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Tipp City. She enjoyed sewing and singing and was very interested in health and nutrition. Mary's greatest love was for her family; especially her grandchildren.

Funeral service 10:30 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Vandalia, OH. Visitation 5-7 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Donations may be made in loving memory of Mary to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

