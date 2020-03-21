TIPP CITY — Martin, Matthew Charles, of Tipp City, Ohio loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle; passed away suddenly and tragically on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 37.

Matt was born August 21, 1982 in Dayton Ohio to Charles O. Martin, Dayton and Mary Lou Koenig, Tipp City.

A 2001 graduate of Tippecanoe High School. Matt was a Field Supervisor for Exhibit Concepts, Vandalia, a carpenter and a handy man.

Matt is preceded in death by his grandparents William and Lucille Koenig and Joseph and Mary Martin. The number of loved ones Matt leaves behind are nearly uncountable. Surviving Matt are his parents; his wife Jayme (Stutz) Martin, son Matthew J and daughter Charlotte Martin both at home. Sister Jessica (Christopher) Cyran, Cincinnati. Sister-in-laws Sierra (Aadam) Adkins, Jordan (Brent) Stutz, Paige Stutz all of Tipp City. Brother-in-laws Jaydon Stutz, Franklin, Ohio, Brandon Clark, and Donnivan Clark, both of Tipp City. Nieces and nephews Lucca, Gianna, Apollo, and Giovanni Adkins, Vinncent English, Jacob and Grayson Cyran, and Nora and Jacqueline Stutz.

Matt did not know a stranger. His chocolate chip smile infected everyone, and inspired an entire room to light up. He could make anyone laugh with one of his jokes or insanely funny pranks.

His love for dogs, M&M's, and milk will always be remembered and those traits have been passed down to his children. He had a heart of gold, helping anyone he came across.

He could fix anything from a simple door jamb to taking a part a car engine and putting it back together. Anything or anyone that needed something knew to call Matt to help. His talents were endless. He designed and built beautiful furniture, creative toys and decorations.

Matt loved to make people happy, which was easily done just by being present. He will be missed Always and Forever.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, Vandalia. Father John Tonkin celebrant. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation will be held at St. Christopher's Church on Monday March 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Matt to a future trust for his beautiful children Matthew and Charlotte in care of Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371.

At this time, we are following the recommended guidelines of the CDC and National Funeral Directors Association. Those who are ill, elderly, or immune-compromised are encouraged to express sympathy in another way as attendance at the services is not recommended.

