TROY — Matthew S. Pour, age 34, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Dayton VA Medical Center.

He was born in Troy on August 1, 1984 to Stephen R. and Melissa (Martindale) Pour.

Matthew is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant brother: Michael Pour.

Matthew proudly served his country as a member of the US Army for four years. He served during Operation Iraqi Freedom as a combat veteran. He was a Lifetime member of the VFW.

The family will have a graveside service at a later date. Burial will be in Miami Memorial Park in Covington.

