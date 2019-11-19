TIPP CITY — Maurice Gene Biser of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 78, after a lengthy illness.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Inez Biser and siblings: Willard, Ralph, Denzel and Wayne.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol L. (Morrison); his children and their spouses: Greg (Katie Collins), Monroe, OH, Brian (Andrea Vandervort), West Milton, OH and Tammy (Zach) Biser-Sherborne, Houston, TX. Grandchildren: Wesley (Katie) Biser, Liam Biser, Shiloh and Aspen Sherborne. Great-grandchildren: Brendan, Gage and Savannah, his siblings Wilda "Toots" (Melvin) Funderburg, New Carlisle, OH Doris Deeter, Casstown, OH, Norman "Nub" (Marilyn) Biser, Maineville, OH, Ethyl Osweiler, Troy, OH and Linda (Don) Honeyman, Troy, OH and his brother in-law, Rob (Julie) Morrison, as well as oodles and oodles of cousins, nieces and nephews because, honestly, he has a huge family.

Gene grew up attending Tipp City Elementary School and graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1960.

Gene enlisted in the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Little Rock.

Afterwards he worked for the Dayton Power and Light, Upper Valley Medical Center, Piqua YMCA and Dayton Manufacturing Company where he retired after 15 yrs. He also served as a volunteer Firefighter and Paramedic on the Harrison Twp. Fire Department for several years.

He enjoyed woodworking, yardwork, outdoor hobbies, traveling and a great practical joke. He spent his free time selflessly extending help and assistance to others within his neighborhood, local community, family and friendships. He would be one of the first people to load up his Ford truck with any and every tool he could fit into it, head off to the area in need and would not take "no" for an answer when he offered his knowledge, skills and muscles. His personality was larger than life and full of energy. If you feel a ticklish poke into your rib or an epiphany for a good joke…that's probably Gene giving you encouragement to go for the laugh.

Funeral service 10:30 AM, Saturday November 23, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St. Tipp City, OH; Pastor Jeff Glawe officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Miami Valley and Sunrise Center for Adult Daycare for their compassionate care of Gene.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Gene to the -Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459.

