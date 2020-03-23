On the morning of March 22, 2020 Max E. Reeder passed away at his home after a short illness with his wife by his side.

Born July 29, 1945 in Piqua Ohio. He graduated from Piqua High School in 1963.

He retired from Hobart Brothers in Troy.

Max had a great passion for the outdoors, hunting and spending time with his family.

Max is survived by his wife Charlene (Cordial) Reeder, sons: Jeffrey (Marzene) White, Kevin Reeder, Joshua (Barbara) Reeder; stepdaughters Tami (Tom) Price and Tracy Ries. He is also survived by grandchildren: Courtney (Christopher) Norman, Christina (Vincent) Radominski, Matthew Partin, Austin Price, Taylor Ries, Victoria Ries, Emmaline Ries, Jessica White, Benjamin White, Maylea Reeder, Halie Reeder, Maddie Reeder and Ben Reeder; and great grandchildren: Colten, Chloe', Allisen, Morgen, Addison, Avery, Cooper, Aubrie and Elaina.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents Maynard and Beatrice (McQueen) Reeder and brothers Neil and Carl.

His family would like to thank Hospice for their care and services. Max will be greatly missed by his family.

Private family only graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday March 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, OH with Pastor Mark Rudasill of the Bethel United Methodist Church presiding.

A celebration of Max's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373 in Max's name.

