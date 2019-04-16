TROY — Max Edward Shiverdecker, age 92 of Troy, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Koester Pavilion.

He was born April 6, 1927, in Laura, Ohio, to his parents W.D. "Jack" & Mary "Sis" (Ehler) Shiverdecker.

He graduated from Newton High School class of 1945.

He was a US Army veteran who served his country in Korea from 1952-1953 where he was awarded a Bronze Star.

He owned and operated Max's Market on Market Street in the 1960s and later spent 15 years in real estate with Roedeger Reality. He retired from Stouder Hospital in 1992 where he worked in security and maintenance.

He was a life member of the VFW Post 6557 and a member of the American Legion Post 43. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ned Shiverdecker and William Shiverdecker; sister Donna (Shiverdecker) Cress.

He will be missed and remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; special friend and honorary grandson John Ho.

Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, April 19, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Pastor Reggie Osborne. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 43 -TL Baseball, 622 S. Market St, Troy, OH 45373.

