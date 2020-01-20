Maxine Elizabeth Simes, 89, went home to be with Jesus January 19, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born in Yorkshire Ohio to the late Harry Maxwell and Gladys Elizabeth (Swearingen) Zimpher on August 11, 1930 and lived in Wisconsin, Sidney and Troy Oh most of her life.

On October 26, 1949, she married her sweetheart and best friend of her life, Lowell Franklin Simes. He passed away on November 12, 2018. They were married 69 years.

They were blessed with two wonderful children, Daniel (Lauree) Simes of Troy Oh and Penny (Gene) Daley of Sidney Oh. She will be fondly remembered by her 3 grandchildren, Jarrett (Whitney) Peacock of Troy Oh, Valorie Kennedy of Sidney Oh, and Hannah Simes of Toronto CN; her great-grandchildren, Austin, Cienna, Lylah, Kiersten, Rowynn, Jenna, Taylor and Kingston; survived by her brother Robert (Marilyn) Zimpher of Spencerville Oh. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen (Roger) Brautigen of Sidney Oh, Betty (Robert) Swallow of Toledo Oh, and by a grandson, Jonathan Matthew Simes.

Maxine graduated from Pemberton High School, class of 1948. She was a telephone operator for over 14 years. When her husband went to Bible College, she took a job at Drury College as a telephone operator there. Returning to Sidney she helped at the local telephone company, was a clerk at the Christian Book Store in Sidney and later worked as a Secretary for Lowell Elementary School. She enjoyed working at Lowell School, loved the many children she talked to each day as well as working with the teachers. She retired from there after 18 years of service. Later she worked part time for Dr. Polasky's Foot and Ankle Office in Sidney for several years.

When her children were younger, she became a Brownie Leader for her daughters' Brownie group for 2 years.

Some of Maxine's interests were: Attending Church as often as she could, collecting recipes, watching Pioneer Woman, the Reds and from time to time the Ohio State Buckeyes. She loved her grandchildren so much and Family Get-togethers were her most favorite!

One of her proud accomplishments was her published cook book of all her favorite recipes along with family and friends' recipes, that she proudly handed out to them. She also had a recipe published in a Taste of Home book!

Maxine and her husband helped to start two churches, Troy Baptist Temple and Grace Baptist Church. They faithfully served in both churches. In 2004, Lowell and Maxine moved to Troy Oh and returned to Troy Baptist Temple to serve there. Maxine joined the 'Greeting Card Ministry' and sang in the choir for many years. She always tried to wear a smile. She always wanted to be a blessing to all she met!

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor David Thomasson and Pastor James Alter officiating. Internment will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens, Hardin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Troy Baptist Temple, 691 East Staunton Road, Troy, Ohio 45373.

On line memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com