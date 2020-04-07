TROY — May Ann (Taranto) D'Allura, age 82, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at SpringMeade Health Center of Troy.

She was born on December 11, 1937 to the late Louis and Julia (Caridi) Taranto in Brooklyn, New York.

May Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years: Rosario (Russ) D'Allura; four children: Sal (Tammie) D'Allura, Louis (Catherine) D'Allura, Russ (Holly) D'Allura, Joanne (Marc) Manes; sixteen grandchildren: Christopher (Kayla) D'Allura, Corinne (John) Scheer, Matthew D'Allura, Peyton Grisso, Caroline Grisso, Nicholas (Ashley) D'Allura, Jenny (Brian) Ingle, Emily (Nathan) Gregory, Isabel D'Allura, Alex D'Allura, Alaina D'Allura, Lauren Lotts, Ryan Lotts, Andrew Manes, Patrick Manes, Evan Manes; ten great-grandchildren: Michael D'Allura, Christopher D'Allura, Kylee Scheer, Lily D'Allura, Emelia Ingle, Samuel Ingle, Rosalie Ingle, Lucy Gregory, Betty Gregory and preceded in death by sweet Dorothy Lou Gregory; she is survived by one brother John (Patricia) Taranto, whom she loved so dearly and one brother-in-law Carl (Sha-Lian) D'Allura and nieces and nephews that she loved beyond words.

May Ann married her childhood sweetheart, Russ, on June 7, 1958 where they resided in Centereach, New York raising their family and then later retired to Troy, Ohio.

Mom loved style and fashion and put her talents to work as a hair stylist for many, many years.

Mom was your typical Italian mother. Her kitchen was always filled with love, laughter and Italian delights. Late night coffee around the kitchen table with family and friends was not uncommon. By name, she was May, May Ann, Honey, Mama, Mom, Grandma, Gram, Aunt May and Mrs. D to those who loved her and that love will be carried in our hearts forever.

She was a devout Catholic and fervently loved Mary, the Blessed Mother. She and her husband Russ, were members of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy for the last 30 years.

The family would like to thank Ohio Hospice of Miami County for the comfort and care they provided during Mom's last days so that her journey might be peaceful. We would also like to thank all the nurses and aides of SpringMeade Health Care Center of Troy who provided loving care to her.

Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Saint John's Catholic Cemetery in Tipp City, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the and the .

