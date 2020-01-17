PIQUA — Melvin E. Kiser, age 95, of Piqua, OH passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Piqua. Born on December 7, 1924 in Fletcher, OH, he was a son of the late Furman L. and Gladys A. (Kemp) Kiser. Mr. Kiser is survived by two sons, Ronald E. (Sharon) Kiser, and Gregory R. Kiser, daughters, Deborah (Tom) Hill, Jean Kiser-Monroe, and Sharon L. (J.D. Dodson) Mott, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one step great grandchild. He is also survived by two brothers: Roger and Furman (Shirley) Kiser, Jr., and three sisters: Mildred Levering, Dorothy Schultz, and Hazel Marie Franke. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Russell) Kiser on March 11, 2019, grandson, Shawn Hill, granddaughter Rebecca Kiser, a daughter-in-law, Terri Kiser, and brothers Harold and Leonard Kiser, and a sister, Phyllis Taylor.

Mr. Kiser attended Conover High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the U.S.S. Colorado in the Philippines. He was formerly employed by Monarck Machine of Sidney. He was also a member of the AmVet Post # 66, and American Legion Post #184, both of Piqua, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #3998, Covington. Mr. Kiser enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, golf, cards, and the casino.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, OH. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday with Reverend Jack Chalk of the Hardin United Methodist Church presiding. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Donations forms will be available in the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.