CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Michael A. Lamoreaux, 66, of Crossville, TN, formerly of Piqua, OH, passed away while traveling in Italy on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

He was born in Piqua on March 6, 1953 to the late Harry A. Lamoreaux and Frieda (Warling) Lamoreaux Taylor who survives.

He and his wife of nearly 40 years Pam (Irvin), who survives, also lived in Stevensville, Montana, Celina, OH and most recently in Sarchi, Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Other survivors include their children, Whitney Stoker, Jake (Jenna) Lamoreaux, Douglas "Duke" (Stevie) Lamoreaux, Lane (Callan) Lamoreaux, Sage (Shana) Lamoreaux all of Crossville, TN and Magnolia "Maggie" (Renzo) Vargas of Sarchi, Alajuela, Costa Rica. Grandchildren, Lexi and Jordan Stoker, Liam, Grace, Finn, Caleb and Jaiden Lamoreaux. Brothers and sisters Harry (Jody) Lamoreaux II, Charles "Chip" (Kim) Lamoreaux both of Piqua, OH, Laura (Darren) Shafer of Urbana, OH, Lisa (Chris) Kerg of Piqua, OH and Julia "Julie" (Mike) Manning of North Augusta, South Carolina. Sister-in-law Gloria (O'Neal) Lamoreaux Schmidlapp. Numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Willow V. Lamoreaux in 1986, brother Douglas Lamoreaux in 1985, sister Louise Lampe in 1990 and brother Wm. Daniel Lamoreaux in 2002 all of Piqua, OH.

Mike had a deep and intense love for his family, both biological and spiritual. He enjoyed his grandchildren immensely and was always ready with his broad smile and bold laugh to match his huge heart. His adventurous spirit lead him to travel across not only the country but the world, touching so many lives on the way.

This was also shown by his love for others, as one of Jehovah's Witness and dedicating his life and time to sharing the love and knowledge with everyone.

There will be a memorial to celebrate his life on Saturday, October 5th from 4:00p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Schmidlapp Free School Library, 509 N. Main St. Piqua.