Michael "Mike" Knowlton Farrell, 73, died peacefully June 11, 2020 at home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma.

Born February 1, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Joseph Edward Farrell and Dorothy Belle Farrell (nee Knowlton).

Mike is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" (nee Mooney); daughter, Mary Katherine "Katie" (Nick) Culbreth; granddaughter, Kiera; sister, Barbara; and many cousins.

He graduated from Troy High School in 1965. Mike enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in California where he met his future wife, Pat, prior to his deployment to Vietnam.

Upon his return he married Pat and finished his bachelor's degree at The University of Dayton. The couple had one child. Mike went on to have a successful career in aviation sales and marketing.

He was an active member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 97, past member of Tipp City Rotary, and a former board member at The Entrepreneurs Center.

Mike was passionate about aviation and flying. He also enjoyed fly fishing.

However, nothing brought him as much joy as his girls who he loved more than anything in the world. He never missed a swim competition, volleyball match, or basketball game.

He was a strong man who courageously fought for extra time with his family. His spirit, positivity, and strength endeared him to many medical professionals he met throughout the course of his treatment. He leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, positivity, and persistence.

Due to the pandemic, the family will hold private visitation services prior to a private committal service and interment at the Dayton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Ste. 910, Arlington, VA 22202.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

