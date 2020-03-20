PIQUA — Michael "Mike" L. Didot, age 68, of Piqua, passed away at 1:09 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Koester Pavilion, Troy, OH.

He was born August 31, 1951 in Piqua, OH to the late Girard and Barbara (Jenkins) Didot.

He is survived by one son: Michael Didot, Piqua, OH; one daughter: Rachel (Ken) Temple, Franklin, OH; two grandchildren: Emily Temple and Andrew Temple; his niece: Jill (Matt) Bohn; and two great nieces, He was preceded in death by one sister: Linda Williams.

Mike was employed at Clopay in assembly. He loved to go to car shows and work on old cars. He rebuilt a Model T.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. The family will receive friends 6-7 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Point Fellowship, 1455 E. 2nd Street, Franklin, OH 45005 or at www.iamgracepoint.com/give for the Space for Grace.

