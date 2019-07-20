Troy Daily News

Michael P. Kovacs (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael P. Kovacs.
Service Information
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH
45371
(937)-667-3015
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

VANDALIA — Michael P. Kovacs, age 68, of Vandalia, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday July 17th, 2019 after an extended illness.

Born September 29th, 1950 to parents, John Kovacs and Doris Puckett, both preceded him in death.

His brother, Patrick Kovacs, and family dog, Ginger, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Marla (West) Kovacs; his daughter Nicki (Brian) Henderson of Union Ohio; his sons, Shawn (Jillian) Kovacs, Jeremy Kovacs, Brent Kovacs; and Brent's service dog Lavender, all of Vandalia Ohio.

He also is survived by his grandchildren, Taylor (Sean) Frost, Billy Henderson, Nickolas Henderson, Amelia Kovacs, and Keir Kovacs; his brothers, Mark (Sara) Kovacs, Ernie (Vicki) Kovacs and sister Francine Pettay; aunts, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Mike graduated from Colonial White High School and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He was formally employed at Hobart Corporation and Panasonic in Troy Ohio, as an engineering technician.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 9582 in Vandalia, Ohio. Mike dearly loved his family and was very proud of each and every one of them. He was an avid music fan, especially of The Beatles and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio. Pastor Mike Berry officiating. Burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 5:00-8:00 pm Monday, July 22, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Michael to Canine Assistants, 3160 Francis Road, Milton, GA 30004, or canineassistants.org.

Condolences may be left at www.fringsandbayliff.com
Published in Troy Daily News from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.