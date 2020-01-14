TROY — Mildred E. Hoop, age 90 of Troy, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville.

Mildred was born in Peebles, OH on September 12, 1929 to the (late) George W. & Alta Mae (Luntz) Roberts; was a homemaker; liked Facebook; enjoyed search word puzzles; but her main love was her children.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, William G. Hoop in 1997; stillborn daughter; three sons, Timothy Ray Hoop, Bill Hoop, & David Hoop; granddaughter, Kimberly Milean Fugett; sister, Daisy Wisecup, brother, Lawrence Roberts and son-in-law, David Mallory. Mildred is survived by her three children, Rodger & Pamela Hoop of Arcanum, Lisa Mallory of Kingman, Arizona, Christine & David Jackson of Troy; two daughters-in-law, Carol Hoop of Greenville & Jill Hoop of New Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Doug & Cindy Hoop, Bryan Hoop, Lori & Josh Schmidt, Sherry Curry, Tara Hutchinson, Jason Hoop, Lance & Amber Hoop; grandson-in-law, Preston Fugett; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Chester Roberts of Kettering; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation 12 Noon Thursday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Funeral 1:00 PM Thursday at funeral home with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, Children's Bereavement Camp.

