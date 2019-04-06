PIQUA — Millard R. Gregg, of Piqua, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born on July 24, 1926, in Dayton to the late Walter M. and Minerva (Spitzer) Gregg. His wife of almost 20 years, Barbara Jane (Oda) Patterson Gregg, survives.

Millard is also survived by four children, Donald (Sharon) Gregg of Weston, Ohio, Glenn (Carol) Gregg of Millfield, Ohio, Jill (Lowell) Goad of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, and Susan (Wesley) Pastor of Essex Junction, Vermont; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Joanne; one brother: Richard Gregg; and one sister: Margaret Louise Weaver.

Millard was a graduate of Fairview High School. He proudly served his country during WWII as a member of the Army Air Corps. Millard was a member of the American Legion and VFW in Florida. He was a fellow in the Radio Club of America.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.