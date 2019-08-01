PIQUA — Miriam "Katie" Wills, 87, of Piqua, joined her Lord and Savior at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born February 29, 1932 in Piqua to the late Howard D. and Marie (Guenther) Ford.

She married Lawrence J. Wills September 22, 1950 in Piqua, he preceded her in death July 3, 2001.

Survivors include three sons, Matt (Deborah) Wills and David (Chris) Wills all of Piqua, Lawrence (Deborah) Wills of Celina; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Chet) Meyer, Jamie (Wayne) Slade, Brent (Chelsea) Wills; three great grandchildren, Reed and Brennan Meyer, and Rileigh Wills; and two sisters, Shirley Petry of New Carlisle and Pauline Templeton of Piqua. She was preceded in death by six brothers and a sister.

Mrs. Wills was a 1950 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked as a Unit Secretary at Piqua Memorial Medical Center and then as a Nurse Scheduler for Upper Valley Medical Center until her retirement.

She was a devout member of the Piqua Church of the Brethren.

She enjoyed the outdoors including camping and fishing. She loved her family, faith and friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Piqua Church of the Brethren with Rev. Larry Lutz officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Ave., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.