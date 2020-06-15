WEST MILTON — Nadine F. Thompson, age 92, of West Milton, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.

She was born August 18, 1927 to the late Byron Benson & Marian (Arnold) Ford in Piqua, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband P. Frederick Thompson.

She will be missed and remembered by her stepsons Jim Thompson of West Milton and John (Rita) Thompson of Bloomington, IN; grandchildren Shelly Thompson of West Milton and Jon (Crystal) Thompson of Southaven, MS; great grandchildren Sky (Amir) Samandani of Madison, AL, Kiana (Christian) Stewart of Horn Lake, MS, and Heidi (Jon) Marteney of Newark and great great grandchildren Jayden & Eli James.

She will also be missed by her adoptive family Jeff, Robin and Greg Orth. Nadine was a 1945 Milton-Union High School graduate. Nadine was a longtime member of Hoffman United Methodist Church where she served on the Methodist Women and many other committees.

She also was a member of the Milton-Union Alumni Association, Miltonian Club, Grand Squares square dancing and Merry Grandmother's Club. The family will receive friends from 5-6 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St, West Milton with a memorial service to honor her life beginning at 6:00 PM. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Milton-Union Alumni Association or Hoffman United Methodist Church. Online memories of Nadine may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.