COVINGTON — Nancy A. Furrow, 85, of Covington, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Stillwater Nursing & Rehab Center.

She was born October 19, 1934, in Houston, to the late Charles Sr. and Helen (Harvey) Morris.

She married George A. Furrow on August 10, 1956; he survives.

Nancy will also be missed and remembered by her two sons and their wives, George "Dusty" & Tammy Furrow of Covington, Jon & Sherry Furrow of Celina; a sister, Marjorie Mills of Medway; and a brother, Charles "Chuck" & Rose Morris of Piqua; four grandchildren, Jessica (Alex) Hoying, Amanda Furrow, Graham (Katie) Furrow, and Tyler (Jessica) Furrow; and seven great-grandchildren, Parker, Aubrey, Maisie & Xavier Hoying, Oliver, Aubrey & Zaylee Furrow.

Nancy was valedictorian of the Class of 1952 at Houston High School. She received her Bachelor's in nursing from the Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati in 1955. She worked for the City of Piqua as their health nurse, as well as for Dr. Trostel and Dr. Manis. She was the evening ER supervisor at the former Piqua Memorial Medical Center and later worked at UVMC.

Nancy was a 50-year member of the Covington Church of the Brethren, where she was active in the choir and taught Bible study for 46 years to ladies from many area churches. She began the 'Home Alone' dinner at Thanksgiving for widows and widowers of the area communities.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, at the Covington Church of the Brethren, 101 N. Wall St., Covington, with Pastor Michael Yingst and her grandson, Pastor Graham Furrow officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Church of the Brethren. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington.

Online condolences may be left for the Furrow family at www.moorefh.com.