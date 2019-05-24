Nancy Collins, age 60, of Richland, WA, formerly of Troy, OH and Portland, OR, went to be with her Savior Jesus on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Richland from a sudden illness. She was born on October 26, 1958 in Pontiac, MI to the late David G. "Skip" and Judith Ann "Judy" (Goddard) Collins.

Nancy is survived by her husband: Michael Belba of Richland, WA; sons: Matthew McFerrin and Spencer McFerrin, both of Portland, OR; brother: Scott Collins of Troy, OH; sister: Kathie Krainak of Old Hickory, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a 1977 graduate of Troy High School. She and her husband were partners in Crazy Monkey Media. They both loved to golf. Nancy was left-handed but learned to play right-handed since golf courses are set up that way. She was proud of that.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Troy, OH at a later date.

