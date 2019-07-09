TROY — Nancy E. Lammers, age 82, of Troy, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Stillwater Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center, Covington, Ohio.

She was born on January 1, 1937 in Troy, OH to the late Leon and Violet (Berry) Hales.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 58 years: Charles F. Lammers; daughter: Robin Jean Taylor; and granddaughter: Michelle Boles.

Nancy was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1954 and attended Miami Jacobs Business College. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp City. Nancy worked over 25 years at Wright Patterson, and 17 years at Tipp City Schools.

Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.