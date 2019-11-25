TROY — Nancy J. Kolsky, 61, of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Sidney, went to be with The Lord at 12:30 P.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019.

She was born on December 20, 1957 in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clifford Jones and Josephine (Holloway) Shipp.

On July 4, 2005 she married Alan Kolsky, who survives along with five children, Robert Dale (Mandy) Putney, Jody Lee (Nicole) Putney, David Alan (Heather) Putney, Krystal (Ryan) Longsworth, and Joshua (Nicolette) Kolsky; grandchildren, Aiden, Nolan, Chandler and Libby Putney, Tucker, Sawyer and Trace Longsworth, Elliott and Vivian Kolsky; sisters, Linda (Roland) Stahl and Lois (Mike) Brodrick; and two brothers, Roger (Diane) and Bill (Candy) Jones.

Two husbands preceded her in death, R. Dale Putney and Tim Naragon. Also preceding her in death were brothers, Jeff, Wendal and Larry Jones; and sister, Tammy Swartz.

Nancy worked as a bail bondsman for the courts of Ohio. Prior to that, she had also worked for Fair Haven County Home and Gilardi's Food in Sidney. Nancy enjoyed working in her yard, flower gardening and birdwatching. She also enjoyed traveling and was fortunate in having seen many places throughout the United States. Nancy loved to entertain company, and was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Nancy was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sidney, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 12 P.M. with Pastor David Shepherd officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 A.M. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Nancy's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Nancy's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com