TROY — Nancy Jane Williams, Age 72 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Koester Pavilion.

She was born July 7, 1947, in Union Township, Ohio, to her parents William & Mary (Ditmer) Gibboney.

She will be missed and remembered by her daughter and son-in-law Kathryn & Jerry Eblin of Laura; grandchildren Destiny Saunders, Connor Eblin, Xander Hardin; sisters and brothers-in-law Joy & Larry Jones of New Carlisle, Helen & Gary Ganger of Huber Heights. She was preceded in death by her daughter Gayle Sterling; son Mark Williams; grandson Draven Hardin.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, November 30, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Mote Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Ohio, 4210 Dane Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45223.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com