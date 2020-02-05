TIPP CITY — Nancy K. Price, age 73, formerly of Tipp City, more recently of St. Paris, OH, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born on January 19, 1947 in London, OH to the late Robert Wright and Dorothy Mae (Fyffe) Lee.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 55 years: Kenneth E. Price; children: Lesia Schultz of Troy; Kenneth E. Price Jr. of St. Paris; Jill Przekop of St. Paris; Jodi Price of Troy and Kevin Price of Troy; grandchildren: Brant Price, Chelsea Price Zeller, Ashlee Schultz, Carly Przekop and Dalton Price; great grandchildren: Kaden Price, Charlie Zoe Zeller, and Jeremiah Davis; and sisters: Cathie Barger of Piqua and Dianna White of Troy and countless friends and family from.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a brother: Gerald Adkins.

Nancy was a member of Community Bible Church, Tipp City for 51 years. She formerly worked at Little Lighthouse Daycare in Tipp City for 30 years. Nancy enjoyed working in her flower garden, and loved to watch the beautiful birds and butterflies they brought in.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:30 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Community Bible Church in Tipp City. Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 AM with Pastor Jeff Seekins officiating. A meal will be held immediately after the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Bible Church, 1427 West Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.