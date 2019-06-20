PIQUA — Nancy L. Philipps, 81, of Piqua, passed away at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 5, 1938 in Conover County to the late Gilbert C. and Zelma (Zirkle) Miller.

She married Howard D. Philipps July 3, 1958 in Tampa Florida, and he survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Dwight "Mike" (Pam) Philipps, Howard (Deb) Philipps Jr. all of Piqua; two daughters, Sherri (Nate) Sargent of Bradford, Carla J. (Daryl) Sibert of Piqua; eleven grandchildren, Mike (Lisa) Philipps, Darrell Philipps, Melissa (Jason) Spurgeon, Allana (Chad) Deaton, Kurt (Rachel) Cruse, Brandy Cruse, Makayla Kindell, Johnny (Lillian) Russell, Philip (Angela) Russell, Brian Sibert, and Brittany (Thomas) Wills; twenty-five great grandchildren; two brothers, Danny (Janet) Miller, Fred (Wanda) Miller; a sister, Patsy Adams; and a sister-in-law, Jean Caven; and many other close relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Philipps was a 1956 graduated of the Union Local School. She worked in the Payroll Dept. of the Orr Felt Company for many years.

She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, including her brothers and sisters. She loved to attend family reunions and rarely ever waivered from her nightly routine of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

A time to honor her life will be from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or one's favorite charity.

