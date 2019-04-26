PIQUA — Nancy Jean Moore age 73, of Piqua, OH passed away at 9:50 a.m. on April 26, 2019 in Troy, Ohio.

Born on June 22, 1945 in Piqua, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Charles and Beatrice (Hetzler) Bodey.

She married John Moore of Piqua on July 16, 1966 and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage.

She is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Johnny "JJ" and Barb Moore, a grandson Collin Mackenzie Moore of Piqua, sisters, Joan (Clarence) Neth of Piqua and Linda Heber of Sidney and a brother Joe (Betty) Bodey of Piqua.

Nancy was a 1963 graduate of Sidney High School and retired from Copeland after 39 years. She was a member of the Springcreek Baptist Church and Amvets #66 of Covington.

She loved mushroom hunting and fishing with her husband and crocheting.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio with Gary Burns presiding. Burial will be in Fletcher Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday prior to the funeral services in the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.