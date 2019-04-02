TIPP CITY — Natalie A. Beidler, age 86, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:22am at Stonespring of Vandalia, Ohio.

She was born on September, 1932 in Champaign, Illinois, to John Garland Johnson and Edna Mary Harshbarger, both of whom are deceased. She married Dr. Robert E. Beidler on January 1, 1955 in Gainesville, Florida and he survives.

Natalie is also survived by her son, Robert C. (Jeana Adducchio) Beidler of Lebanon, Ohio, and a daughter, Deborah A. (Dan) Wysni of White Oak, Pennsylvania. 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren survive along with a brother, John (Audrey) Johnson of Belleville, Illinois.

Natalie was a 1950 graduate of Germantown High School in Philadelphia, and went on to receive her Bachelors of Arts from The College of Wooster in 1954.

Natalie was a homemaker and active in several community service organizations. Natalie did substitute teaching in the Columbus school system as her husband Robert furthered his education.

Natalie was a member of the American Legion Post #586 Ladies Auxiliary in Tipp City, and also was an avid member of the "Out to Lunch Bunch" bowling league. She also enjoyed her water aerobics at the Huber Heights YMCA.

She, along with her husband Bob, were members with the Oberlin Beach Association in Huron, Ohio, where they enjoyed their cottage on Lake Erie for many years.

Natalie was the pillar of strength for her family and friends. Natalie's life was devoted to her husband and family, and she loved sharing life with all of them. She will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd. St., Tipp City, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 586 Ladies auxiliary in Tipp City or to Hospice of the Miami Valley Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.